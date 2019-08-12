Whom psychologists often advise to pet cats and dogs
American experts in the field of psychology claim that Pets can help people cope with some serious illnesses. People suffering from depression, professionals often advise to pet cats and dogs that helps produce the hormone of happiness.
According to psychologists, daily at least 10-minute chat with a pet is an analogue of the use of antidepressants. While playing with the cat, dog, hamster or other animals, in humans there is a decrease in cortisol levels causing anxiety and depression. Quantity of endorphin, also called the hormone of happiness, on the contrary increases, and consequently, improves mood and “go” of unpleasant symptoms.
Some experts believe that people who are frequently experiencing stress or being in a state of depression, be sure to have in the house non-aggressive animal, no matter what kind, suit or breed. A separate group of scientists suggests that reducing the number of people in the world with psychological and even mental problems, it is necessary in each country to introduce a program of therapy animals.