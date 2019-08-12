Whom psychologists often advise to pet cats and dogs

| August 12, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

American experts in the field of psychology claim that Pets can help people cope with some serious illnesses. People suffering from depression, professionals often advise to pet cats and dogs that helps produce the hormone of happiness.

Кому психологи советуют чаще гладить котов и собак

According to psychologists, daily at least 10-minute chat with a pet is an analogue of the use of antidepressants. While playing with the cat, dog, hamster or other animals, in humans there is a decrease in cortisol levels causing anxiety and depression. Quantity of endorphin, also called the hormone of happiness, on the contrary increases, and consequently, improves mood and “go” of unpleasant symptoms.

Some experts believe that people who are frequently experiencing stress or being in a state of depression, be sure to have in the house non-aggressive animal, no matter what kind, suit or breed. A separate group of scientists suggests that reducing the number of people in the world with psychological and even mental problems, it is necessary in each country to introduce a program of therapy animals.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.