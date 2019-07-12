Whoopi Goldberg explained why all her three marriages all failed
Whoopi Goldberg was a good example of the saying “quantity does not mean quality”. Having been three times married, the actress never knew a real family happiness. According to her, she tied the knot under pressure from others.
“At first people waiting when you have a boyfriend. And then look forward to when you get married”, ― said the actress in an interview with The New York Times. “I didn’t want anyone to share their feelings, did not want anyone asking me why I’m doing certain things. But in a relationship without this in any way, so it took me a long time to understand that marriage is not for me. You don’t have to marry just because you are all waiting for this,” added Goldberg.
Recall that the star of the Comedy “sister Act!” for the first time, she married Alvin Martin in 1973, it was the longest marriage in her life, which lasted until 1979. From 1988 to 1990, her second legal husband was photographer David Cassin, and from 1994 to 1995, Whoopi Goldberg shared the shelter with a third husband ― a businessman Lyle Trachtenberg.
Over the years, the actress admitted that none of their husbands she truly loved. However, she is very grateful to Alvin Martin, in 1973, gave birth to her only daughter, Alexandria.