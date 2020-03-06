Why American school buses children are not fastened
Feed author That American Life on “Yandex.Zen” explains why in the United States on school buses, children do not wear seat belts. Hereinafter in the first person.
Sending children to an American school, you notice one peculiarity: unlike driving, most school buses they don’t need to wear seat belts. Also, the buses do not use child seats or booster seats. Why is there such a difference between the way carrying children in cars and school buses, we will investigate further.
At first glance, this may seem strange, but it was the national administration of safety of traffic of the USA is the body that acts for that in school buses to wear a seat belt was optional. Moreover, in most buses these belts, you simply will not find. These recommendations are based on years of research and confidence that the school bus is one of the safest means of transportation.
Modern school buses are designed to best protect from collisions and overturning: they are very heavy and usually do not travel at high speed. The interior design of the bus and the Seating arrangement will also affect the level of safety of children. The chairs are very close to each other and have high backs, so this layout is called “a container for eggs.” It turns out that children like nothing is fixed, but in case of an accident, their movement will be restricted due to the specific structure of the seats.
In addition to the features of bus design on the level of safety of its passengers affected by this vehicle are other drivers. High fines and the risk of losing the rights, and even go to prison due to violations related to reckless driving in a school zone or near a school bus, move people on responsible behaviour on the road.
Today, seat belts are only required in small school buses (up to 4535 kg), and also in buses of the new type, which operate on the territory of Arkansas, California, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, new Jersey, new York and Texas.
But on a Federal level law that provides for mandatory seat students in American school buses, no, so how to get public transport to school to 70 times safer than by car.
As reported ForumDaily:
- The drivers of school buses in the United States abuse alcohol and drugs.
- In the whole country over 1,620 students in 38 States in 2015 risk on the part of bus drivers who were arrested or charged because they sat behind the wheel while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.
- School transportation group noted that buses are the safest way to travel of students to school. According to representatives of the groups, the majority of drivers would never put children at risk. None of these incidents resulted in the death of the occupant, and the majority of the students were injured.
- Many Federal agencies are unable to gather information about the drivers of school buses with violations.
- Although school districts know about the individual cases. These data are usually not collected, aggregated or analyzed at the state level.
Original published in the blog That American Life on “Yandex.Zen”.
ForumDaily is not responsible for the content of blogs and may not share the author’s point of view. If you want to become an author column, send your material to kolonka@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 361
[name] => school
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => shkola
)
school
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1291
[name] => children
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => deti
)
children
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 4836
[name] => students
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => shkolniki
)
students
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5969
[name] => school bus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => shkolnyj-avtobus
)
school bus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
ЛикбезFacebookVkontakte
bookmark