Why Americans do not go walking on the street and how they spend their free time
I guess everyone is curious to learn about how people in other States about the specifics of their mentality and habits. For example, I wonder, what in the United States is extremely rare to meet someone on the street. The impression that the world ended, all the people disappeared. Or there’s the “zombie Apocalypse”, like in the movie.
Walking the streets of one of the cities of California, our people living a long time in the United States, think about why Americans don’t like to just walk. This is for a number of reasons. Writes about this “Yandex.Zen”.
They are not interested in the appearance of the other, and just like to walk they don’t like. How do Americans spend their free time? Usually at home, alone. Watch TV or spend time at the computer.
Danger
Walking the streets of the city, the man looks very suspicious. Noticing this, the citizen, nearby to call the police. Residents of American cities are doing everything possible to not look suspicious. Interestingly , distrust in others peculiar only to Americans. For example, in Canada, this trend is not observed.
A lot of work
Just walk — it’s a shame, because man is obliged to work. This assumption stems from the fact that the United States was formed by conservatives who are not used to just spend their time.
They don’t like to walk
Why? In order to understand this issue, you should get acquainted with the psychology of Americans. A large part of their habits, including those associated with food, is hidden on the findings of our countrymen, in their psychological problems.
In the United States of America for many years trying to get public transport. This is done to ensure that citizens only use private transport, which in turn will give the opportunity to greatly increase profits of oil companies.
Society “isolated” from each other
Each morning an American citizen wakes up alone goes to work on his car, he returns home, pushes the car into the garage beside the house and continues the insulation of the TV.
The street is not designed for walking
In the United States, all arranged in such a way that you could not spend money while walking on the street, in shopping malls, where at any time it is possible to buy something.
The only place on the street where you can rest American — street cafes. Similar institutions in the United States not so much because they are not popular. Those that have, was built 10 years ago.
When travelling in USA, walking along the streets, prepare for the fact that you are suspicious looking. You are likely to approach the police and ask whether you live in the area. May be asked to specify the purpose of your stay From it can not escape, can only sit at home like the locals do. These are the features of the American people.