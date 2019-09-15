Why Anastasia Zavorotnyuk later went to the doctors after the reason
Star of the TV series “My fair nanny” Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is now, according to the rossm, is in intensive care, went to the doctors too late.
As writes “MK”, the actress took a long, cancer symptoms for stress and fatigue.
See also: “I love you”: a famous actor has published personal correspondence with a sick car crash
“The main symptoms are headaches and vomiting in the morning, which brings relief for a long time blamed on poisoning, stress and schedule”, — noted journalists.
Zavorotnyuk went to the doctors about six months ago. Then, in a Moscow clinic she was diagnosed with a suspected glioma is the most common brain tumor.
The diagnosis was confirmed. Zavorotnyuk conducted chemoradiation therapy, but the tumor did not respond. Then the actress decided to continue the treatment abroad and also to no avail.
The tumor grew, the pain was unbearable and painkillers did not help. At the end of June the doctors told the mother of the actress.
See also: few days Left: well-known producer spoke about the state car crash
Anastasia consulted in the Blokhin cancer center, with neurosurgeons in scientific research Institute Burdenko. They all replied too late, only palliative.
As a result of a car crash turned into a private Oncology center. It noted and gait disorders, and hormonal fullness and swelling is the result of the treatment. The actress was advised to choose a clinic for palliative.
Currently “nanny Vika” in the circle of relatives in a Moscow clinic near the metro station “Prospect Mira”. The doctors put her in a medically induced coma.
Intensive treatment was stopped. According to rumors, the car crash had only a few days.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter