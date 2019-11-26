Why arrange Truskavets-2 for “servants of the people”: the network has responded funny photoshopped pics

| November 26, 2019 | News | No Comments

Зачем устраивают Трускавец-2 для «слуг народа»: в сети ответили забавными фотожабами

The network has published funny fotozhaby about the new training for deputies of the presidential party “servant of the people”.

The corresponding photos appeared in the Telegram-channel AllГолобуцький.

Feed author and Creator of jokes — political analyst Alexei holomuzki.

On one of the photos depicts the legendary heroes of Arthur Conan Doyle — Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson, discussing “Truskavets-2”.

Зачем устраивают Трускавец-2 для «слуг народа»: в сети ответили забавными фотожабами

Зачем устраивают Трускавец-2 для «слуг народа»: в сети ответили забавными фотожабами

Earlier, NBC news reported that the leader of the political party “servant of the people”, the people’s Deputy Alexander Kornienko expressed a desire to spend “Truskavets-2” for MPs to improve their digital literacy.

“We already have several partners that are ready when slightly dies down this whole process, we have the idea to make “Truskavets-2″ somewhere between sessions — perhaps at the end of January. And we will definitely go check this item (digital literacy — approx. ed.) and point of Declaration”, — said the head of “public Servants” and the first Deputy head of eponymous parliamentary faction Oleksandr Kornienko.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr