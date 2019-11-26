Why arrange Truskavets-2 for “servants of the people”: the network has responded funny photoshopped pics
The network has published funny fotozhaby about the new training for deputies of the presidential party “servant of the people”.
The corresponding photos appeared in the Telegram-channel AllГолобуцький.
Feed author and Creator of jokes — political analyst Alexei holomuzki.
On one of the photos depicts the legendary heroes of Arthur Conan Doyle — Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson, discussing “Truskavets-2”.
Earlier, NBC news reported that the leader of the political party “servant of the people”, the people’s Deputy Alexander Kornienko expressed a desire to spend “Truskavets-2” for MPs to improve their digital literacy.
“We already have several partners that are ready when slightly dies down this whole process, we have the idea to make “Truskavets-2″ somewhere between sessions — perhaps at the end of January. And we will definitely go check this item (digital literacy — approx. ed.) and point of Declaration”, — said the head of “public Servants” and the first Deputy head of eponymous parliamentary faction Oleksandr Kornienko.