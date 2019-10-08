Why bread should be consumed daily?
No need to be afraid of bread and moreover, to exclude it from the diet. According to who recommendations, the bread should log-in daily human nutrition.
To 200 grams of high-quality bread made with white flour and better with the addition of whole grains, and can be very useful to eat every day, experts say the world health organization. Experts urged not to abandon the bread in the pursuit of a slender figure.
Bread is a source of complex or slow carbohydrates are not cleaned from the fiber (to the pompous loaves and rolls made with white flour is not the case). Whole wheat bread enables the body for longer feel satiety and avoid harmful snacking.
One of the biggest advantages of high quality of bread is contained in it amino acids. In bread, there are 18 and almost each has a useful effect. In particular, present in the bread, the amino acid tryptophan, which increases mood, improves sleep, and also the amino acid cystine that activates the elimination of toxins and protecting from premature aging.
In addition, the composition of bread are vitamins, e.g. b vitamins, which help the heart, vitamin E strengthens the immune system, as well as copper, zinc, iron, potassium, sodium, calcium and phosphorus.