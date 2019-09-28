Why cancel the Eros Ramazzotti’s concert in Kiev
The organizers promised to return the money for tickets.
Concert of famous Italian singer Eros Ramazzotti in Kiev, which was scheduled for October 8, will not take place, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
This became known from the official page of the organizers of the concert in Facebook.
“Due to insurmountable logistic difficulties associated with delivery of concert equipment needed for the show Eros Ramazzotti in Ukraine, for reasons beyond the organizer and the artist’s reasons Kiev concert of Eros Ramazzotti, announced on October 8, 2019 at the Palace of Sports will not take place. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation of the concert”, — said the Agency “Mill”.
Also in the message the organizers promised to return the money to everyone who bought tickets to the show.