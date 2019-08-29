Why children should not be friends with robots
Modern children grow up in a totally unique environment. So far no generation has been surrounded by so many smart devices, capable of supporting two-way communication with man. Children communicate voice assistants, robotic toys, educational app. But even though a full dialogue all this technology yet too stupid child it may well be confusing.
According to the researchers, younger students quite clearly understand that, when dealing with voice assistant, they are dealing with a machine. However, preschool children tend to see artificial intelligence for something more. They often believe that the machine is smarter than it really is. Furthermore, they tend to form an emotional attachment to bots. And this phenomenon has worried many researchers, because it is difficult to assume, what will be the long-term consequences of growing up surrounded by AI devices. Research on this topic, demonstrate both positive and negative trends.
What does the research say
Oddly enough, children may well understand artificial intelligence. Researchers from mit have found that with proper education, children at the age of 4 years and demonstrate good progress in programming the robots. If parents will encourage this interest by delivering the components for the experiments and explaining the principles of operation of robots, the child can get a very good engineer.
But the most important is an understanding of the limits of robotics. “The kids know that robots are not alive. They are not eating, not sleeping, not breathing and do not reproduce. But at the same time, they are credited with the ability to think, have emotions, and sensory abilities”, says Professor of psychology California Polytechnic state University Jennifer Gipson.
Due to the emergence of empathy, children can learn from robots, and even to imitate them. So, in a study conducted by the University of Washington in 2017, mentioned one funny story. A small child whose favorite toy was a robot dinosaur, began to imitate the intonations and phrases of the robot when communicating with parents. In particular, he has acquired a manner of repeating the phrase “I do not understand,” when he was asked to do something he didn’t want to do.
Children generally greatly overestimate the intellectual capabilities of the robots. According to research by 2018, one in four children aged 4 to 10 years was convinced that a toy wheeled robot Cozmo will be able to pass a complex maze better than him.
Robots can be for kids moral authority. So, last year MIT talking doll convinced some kids to change answers to questions about how to behave with peers. At first the children said that bullying others is impossible. But after the doll was said to the contrary, the children began to listen to her “point of view”.
Children can emotionally get attached to the robots. According to the 2012 survey, most children aged 9 to 15 years who had been in contact with humanoid robot for 15 minutes and later claimed that they would be able to contact him if I felt sad or lonely. They were also inclined to believe that the robot could be their friend.
What to do with all this?
As already mentioned, using the interest and affection of the children to the robots, it is possible to grow prodigious experts. For example, at MIT already developed a pilot training programme for children from 4 years. During the training, children are introduced to the basics of programming and robotics. They will learn how to program a robot playing “Rock, scissors, paper” or to teach him how to generate simple melodies. But, most importantly, the program generates in the children a proper understanding of the concept of artificial intelligence.
“When we ask the child who is smarter, him or the robot, the child replies that the robot can beat him at “Rock, scissors, paper”, but since he programmed the car for it, then he’s smarter than her”, says Dr. Cynthia Brazell, head of the media lab at MIT and the author of the curriculum.
The child may be passionate about artificial intelligence and robotics. But if he knows how to operate these technologies and what are the limits of their possibilities, he will not let himself be fooled.
According to Dr. Brezel, parents should protect the youngest children from toys with artificial intelligence that voice say to the child that “they are his best friends.” This can create false expectations and distorted view of technology. Instead, make it clear to the children that robots and artificial intelligence — inanimate things. This is a useful tools with which to play but are not friends in the usual sense of the word.