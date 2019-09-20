Why crying can help us lose weight
Those who may cry in situations where grief or fatigue wear on us, unconsciously ensures that their hormone levels are normalized. If we suppress our tears, this can cause unwanted extra pounds.
Most people don’t like to cry. However, it is very useful, writes the German magazine Stern.
People cry for different reasons. Scientists distinguish the tears shed because of physical pain, joy, stress, or sadness — all these tears have different terminology and chemical composition. According to scientists, the tears not only help us to release our emotions, and even help us to lose weight!
Tears affect our hormones, experts say. When we cry during times of stress and depression, or when grief and emotions overwhelm us, we’re talking about the “psychological tears.” And these tears, according to Dr. Aaron Neufeld, a specialist in the eyes of Los Altos (CA), has an amazing effect on our body. Psychological tears affect the hormones when we are exposed to emotionally stressful situations, the cortisol levels increases and the increased level of cortisol ensures burning more fat.
Also, the doctor says, when we suppress our tears, the cortisol is removed from our system, which people can quickly gain weight.
If you want to cry, you have to do this, the researchers say, because the effect of “ostentatious” tears are not working. Wrong tears do not affect our hormone levels.