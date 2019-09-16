Why do injections in the ass?
There are people who are afraid of needles. It can be frustrating, painful, but nevertheless required by the prescribed therapy. And have to do injections in the ass.
But why in this place? Explain this material.
It is convenient
It should be noted that injections in the buttocks as such does not exist. In medical practice this is called intramuscular injection. You can put it almost anywhere where there is enough “meat”. For example, in the arm or leg. But doctors prefer to put it in the fifth point. This is especially true of injections, which will be a few.
The reason lies in the huge number of blood vessels and nerve endings in the muscles. This is extremely important in order to put the shot. Getting to them, the person becomes very painful.
However, in the fifth point there is not so much. While a large muscle mass. This prick is not so painful as in the formulation in the leg, for example.
Most correctly to put the shot in a certain place. So, buttocks makes into four parts, and then goes in the upper outer square. Here the least nervous trunks, blood vessels. Buttocks it is recommended to alternate, if you give injections every day. If stabbing is lower risk to get into the sciatic nerve, resulting in pain and impaired ability to move his leg.
It is psychologically justified
Psychologically, the angle in the ass much easier to go through. Agree, when doing a shot in the arm (as when setting Mantoux) the person experiences excitement and more scared, especially if you fear the sight of blood or needles. He can not look at the process, so that the negative emotions anymore. And when you make a shot in the ass, then the actions of the doctor not see that from a psychological point of view much more comfortable.
Medikforum