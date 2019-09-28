Why do some people eat chalk, clay and sand?
Scientists told about the people who eat chalk, clay and sand, stating the reason for such biases. According to them, in this case we are talking about food abuse.
Scientists say this disease is observed in approximately 10% of the planet’s inhabitants. A disease in which people eat inedible objects, called allotriophagy. In world classification it is the responsibility of dietary disorders, and those who have it is fixed, it is not only chalk, clay and sand, and also other suitable, or unsuitable for food substances. We are talking about stones, construction products of the chemical industry, coal, animal feed, as well as not prepared fish, meat and dough. Scientists have long known the reasons for such behavior. Usually they are associated with a history of mental illness, inadequate intake of the various elements, as well as hormonal disruptions. The experts warn, is to pay attention to these violations of the food, as unfit for food objects may damage the stomach wall, causing them to puncture, to cause obstruction and lead to poisoning. Often it ends with lethal outcome.
Experts recommend that immediately consult a doctor if people have noticed for themselves or their loved ones craving for eating foreign objects. Doctors will determine the reason why this is happening and prescribe the appropriate treatment. Sometimes you need a psychologist who will understand the problem and find it’s source, and in other cases you need to consult a endocrinologist or a neurologist.