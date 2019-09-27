Why do some people eat chalk, clay, sand etc., found out the experts
Worldwide almost 10% periodically use not edible “food”. Call such a state: allotriophagy. In the International classification of diseases allotriophagy considered to be a food violation.
Conventionally, the disease is divided into:
— the use of inedible such as stones, sand, glue, etc.;
— people eat malosedobnaya food “now”: chalk, charcoal, animal feed;
— raw products: minced meat, dough, fish.
The development of allotriophagy may be associated with psychological injuries in childhood: violence, lack of attention, excessive demands. The same change of taste habits may occur as a result of severe stress, mental problems, lack in the body of some elements, hormonal failure.
Allotriophagy may trigger the development of inflammatory processes, such as the digestive system, and whole organism. Reported cases of intestinal obstruction in violation of the integrity of the walls of the digestive tract. Often this condition is fatal.
If you notice that your loved ones or children are like that: he enjoys eating sand, raw meat, drinking glue, etc., — ask for help to the psychiatrist. You can start to develop a mental illness. The same doctor will prescribe a set of tests that can accurately specify which trace elements are not enough in the body of the patient.
In some cases, to cope with the thrust, for example, to “eat rocks”, and the psychologist. Also will not damage comprehensive medical consultations with endocrinologist, neurologist, and nutritionist. Experts, identifying the cause of impaired perception of taste, appropriate treatment.