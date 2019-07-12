Why do some people swim in the icy water
July 12, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
The reason was quite unusual.
Scientists have discovered why people “morgeot”. As it turned out, swimming in the hole in this way want to solve their psychological problems.
According to the researchers of the Department of General and social psychology at one of the universities, people bathe in cold water, primarily for the reason and then for health promotion.
As noted, half an hour after entering the icy water decreased psychological symptoms of study participants.
It is assumed that winter swimming is a means of protection from anxiety and loneliness. Also under exposure to low temperatures increases cognitive (learning) activity.