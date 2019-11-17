Why do vegans the risk of stroke is higher
According to experts from Britain, much more common disorders of cerebral circulation is found in people who adhere to a plant-based diet.
For 18 years, British experts were monitoring 48 000 volunteers, among whom 16 000 people did not use products of animal origin, 7 500 people — allow themselves to eat fish, the rest ate normally.
The results showed interesting facts: almost 10% from a heart attack suffered most meat-eaters, but among the vegetarians more often reported cases of development of strokes — almost 3 times.
The final results showed the risk of strokes in vegans is 20% higher than people who eat meat products. This does not mean that all vegetarians in the future get a stroke. Although some correlation is still observed.
One of the possible causes of hemorrhage may be a lack in the diet of vegetarians vitamin “B12”. The deficiency of this vitamin may contribute to the development of anemia, disorders of the nervous system. Only animal by-products or special preparations will help to compensate for the lack of this element.
For body vegans can be dangerous is the lack of omega-3 fatty acids which are necessary for normal brain function, blood circulation, etc.
Researchers believe that to maintain health you still a balanced diet. And the introduction in your diet of proteins, fats and carbohydrates of plant origin will help to maintain the health of your body.