Why do vegans the risk of stroke is higher

| November 17, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

According to experts from Britain, much more common disorders of cerebral circulation is found in people who adhere to a plant-based diet.

Почему у веганов риск развития инсульта выше

For 18 years, British experts were monitoring 48 000 volunteers, among whom 16 000 people did not use products of animal origin, 7 500 people — allow themselves to eat fish, the rest ate normally.

The results showed interesting facts: almost 10% from a heart attack suffered most meat-eaters, but among the vegetarians more often reported cases of development of strokes — almost 3 times.

The final results showed the risk of strokes in vegans is 20% higher than people who eat meat products. This does not mean that all vegetarians in the future get a stroke. Although some correlation is still observed.

One of the possible causes of hemorrhage may be a lack in the diet of vegetarians vitamin “B12”. The deficiency of this vitamin may contribute to the development of anemia, disorders of the nervous system. Only animal by-products or special preparations will help to compensate for the lack of this element.

For body vegans can be dangerous is the lack of omega-3 fatty acids which are necessary for normal brain function, blood circulation, etc.

Researchers believe that to maintain health you still a balanced diet. And the introduction in your diet of proteins, fats and carbohydrates of plant origin will help to maintain the health of your body.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr