Why doctors advise not to bathe every day
Many dermatologists claim that modern people wash too often, inconsistent pollution of the body. To shower and bath daily, according to these experts, not only unneeded, but also for a number of reasons harmful.
Especially beneficial to the business. The average person does not inject every day so that his body was sweating profusely and was becoming dirty, and therefore not in need of daily cleansing of the skin, experts say. They note that maintaining a habit every day to bathe most of all interested manufacturers of gels, Soaps, and shampoos. And this interest is not associated with the health care of people.
Increases the risk of infections. Frequent shower, especially hot, dry skin, which contributes to the appearance of microcracks. If also use soap or gel, it destroys the helpful bacteria that live on the skin. This creates the preconditions for the development of infections including skin.
Clean clothes and underwear sufficient for General cleanliness. Still held in Soviet times experiments with astronauts have shown that pure things primarily from cotton tissues, maintain cleanliness of the body is not worse than the water treatment. If every day to wear clean clothes and underwear, this eliminates the need to take a shower.
Wash you need quick. Doctors advise to take a shower in a matter of minutes (less than 10 minutes). If you ignore this rule, you can strip his skin of protective layer, which is very bad for the immune system.
Lovers baths shouldn’t be in it longer than 10-15 minutes.
A hot bath can kill. There is data that says that that taking a hot bath provokes a heart attack five times more intense than physical exercise. People with chronic disorders of the cardiovascular system hot tubs in principle, contraindicated, especially in the cold season.