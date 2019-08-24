Why doctors recommend in any case not to drink diet soda?
Many people think that diet soda is if not useful, then at least less harmful than regular soda. But it is not so: a new study has shown that although diet soda is lower in calories, it still may cause irreparable harm to health from artificial sweeteners and other substances contained in it.
As noted Nothern Star, two cans of diet soda a day increases stroke risk by a quarter, the risk of heart attack by a third. In comparison with someone who never tasted diet soda, a fan of these drinks the risk of early death is increased by 16%.
For the brain this soda is also dangerous and may increase the risk of developing dementia. One can of soda with artificial sweetener for daily consumption enough to increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease 2.9 times. The fact that the love of diet soda damages blood vessels and causes chronic inflammation.
By the way, artificial sweeteners increase appetite, thereby increasing the risk of obesity. In particular, this occurs because of metabolic disorders and imbalances sweet taste and reduced calorie (the brain starts to compensate, forcing more is to improve the calorific value).
Note that non-dietary soda is also harmful: according to research, it is possible to gain a lot of excess weight, moreover, it contributes to the development of cancer. And the excess of soda and energy drinks can kill: recently two builders from the Indonesian province of Jakarta died from an overdose of these drinks.