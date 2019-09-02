Why doesn’t he let you go, even if he doesn’t want you August, 07, 2019
Your evil a man does not want you until you grow cold to him, and then he suddenly Wake up feelings. To leave such a relationship means that you have to know how to protect themselves.
He wants you. You’re giving up. Then he doesn’t want you. You’re in pain. You find the strength to leave. And suddenly he wants you again. And again you give up. But then again, doesn’t want to. And so the circle.
He may come crawling to you on his knees and say that he really loves and wants another chance. Why is he doing that? This usually happens because the man is afraid of a really serious relationship, he’s afraid you’ll want a family and children. It is easier for him to cope with his anxiety at a distance, alone. And when he’s alone, his worries are and remain only feelings. It gets bored again and calls you. But diving into a relationship again begins to panic.
So how do you protect yourself to avoid becoming a victim of men with this syndrome?
If you’re wondering: “Why doesn’t he let me go, although he doesn’t want me?”, here’s what you need to know to end such a relationship:
1. I understand that you two are working on different operating systems.
You want a close, serious relationship, family, future. He wants it only when you leave. And when you are near and offer him all that is his strangling, he panics and starts to sabotage the relationship by behaving inappropriately. What you need, doesn’t fit. And Vice versa.
2. Take your time.
Remember that trust must be earned, not giving it to people just. When you decide to give the man a second chance because he swears he has changed and wants the same thing you are, take your time. Carefully observe whether there have been some changes.
3. Don’t think this movie.
It all ends with a happy ending. Everything in life differently. Be realistic.
4. Believe what he does, not what he says.
When he comes crawling back in tears and with a broken heart, he can say anything to get you back. But I doubt he thinks so. Once you take back, everything will return to normal as it was before.
5. Don’t justify it and don’t blame yourself.
Usually those of us who tend to give people a second chance, very zaperezhivala and like to take on the extra responsibility. Don’t think you’re to blame, especially in such behavior. If you look at the history of his past relationships, it is likely you realize that you’re not his first victim.
6. Take care of yourself.
When the man returns, so pathetic and broken, our first reaction is to flee to save him, to cherish. But stop for a moment and think: what is it that you need? What’s best for you? And when you do, find the strength and courage to do so