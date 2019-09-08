Why even smart people act on the ads and how to protect yourself
Our mind has its own principles of operation, formed in the process of evolution. And marketers are using them to the fullest.
Armed with hundreds of advertisers above, based on the characteristics of our mind. Understand what cognitive distortions are often used in sales, and tell you how to deal with them.
What makes us to be the is
The effect of acquaintance with the object
It would seem that the endless repetition of the same commercials only cause irritation. But it is actually not especially important whether you like advertising or not: it still affects you.
And blame the effect of experience — a psychological phenomenon, because of which people prefer something just because it is already well known. The effect works in relation to words, symbols, images, sounds. Even the people seem nicer, if we know them.
This effect is constantly used in marketing. We get used to products and they automatically seem to us better without any objective evaluation and comparison with others.
In addition, in the illusion of truth, and you’re not just unconsciously grab from the shelf a familiar product, but also begin to believe and sometimes to prove to others that he is indeed better.
The illusion of truth
When people decide the truth told them or not, they rely on two things: whether it coincides with their existing beliefs and sounds familiar.
The brain doesn’t like to waste time on analysis of the information, because it requires considerable resources. Familiar stimuli are processed quickly, and the information easily retrieved from memory — a sin not to use.
If one hears the old false information, and it does not remember its source, by exploring it seems to be true.
You won’t find studies proving that these painkillers are really effective, because you’ve heard in commercials that they will relieve from suffering. It seems obvious. Moreover, not only you but all other people, and it only strengthens you in your opinion.
Intra-group distortion
In the process of evolution the human brain developed to adapt to the complex social structure of the group. In the days of the ancestors to unite meant to survive, to be left alone to die from starvation, predators or enemies.
So we love to create community, to divide people into categories, and to feel commonality with a particular group. And to consider “their” people are a priori better than others and proud of belonging to the community. This is called intra-group distortion.
In marketing it is manifested in the creation of a cohesive community of users. Many examples: Nike’s Run Club where people from all over the city are going to run together, Harley Owners Group with group runs and paraphernalia of the club, with their United CrossFit crossfit boxes and spectacular games where all the athletes go to Reebok.
Each regional fitness room trying to create their own community, and people not just being, but doing it with joy. What’s the difference how much money you spend on expensive sports clothes, if it feels a member of the community?
The fear of loss
If you lose your wallet, you will drop the level of dopamine — the neurotransmitter that provides a feeling of pleasure. You will be sad and hurt. If you happen to find a wallet with the same amount of dopamine will increase, but not as much as would fall in case of loss.
To use this weakness in marketing, manufacturers impose trial samples and free of use. Until you consider thing of your can indefinitely doubt, whether it is their money. But once she became yours, even on loan or for a short period of time, the fear of losing will make you not hesitate to pay money.
The effect of the compromise
In one experiment, people were asked to choose between two cameras with different price: a $ 170 or 240. The preferences were equally divided: some choose cheaper, others more expensive.
Then the researchers added a third camera for $ 470. At this time, most people chose the “middling” for 240. This feature is called the compromise effect — the tendency to choose something in between.
Sometimes manufacturers specifically add a third, unreasonably expensive version to get you to buy “something in between”. You end up buying the more expensive product, but so happy, do not spent too much.
The effect of framing (the framing)
In another experiment, people were asked to imagine the epidemic and to choose a program to rescue the citizens. In the first case, they were offered the following options:
- Program A will save 200 people (200 saved, 400 will die).
- Program B with a probability of one third will survive 600 people, and with probability two-thirds will not save anyone (1/3 — saved 600 people, 2/3 will die 600).
72% of participants chose program A. Then the same issue filed in another wording:
- With program you’ll probably die 400 (again, 200 will be saved, 400 will die).
- The program D with a probability of one-third will save absolutely everyone, and two thirds will kill 600 people (and again and 1/3 600 saved, 2/3 will die 600).
Now 78% chose program D, although the essence was the same, only changed the wording. This phenomenon of perception is called “framing effect” and it is commonly used in marketing.
For example, if a manufacturer wants to submit his / her cookies as a healthy product, you can write on the package: “with whole grain” or “no GMO”. While cookies would be 500 kcal per 100 g, much sugar and fats.
In another experiment, participants were given to try beef. One was labeled as “75% pure meat”, the other “25% fat”. Same meat, same the essence of the descriptions, but the first is more liked people and seemed to them less oily.
The effect of the serial arrangement
This effect is connected with the peculiarities of human memory. If you list any data list, the person remembers better information filed first (the primacy effect) and last (the effect of nedanoski).
This feature is used in advertising to focus on any quality product. The most significant benefits will be called first or last. That was in the middle, you remember.
This same effect causes us to prefer the first product in the list. A 2007 study showed that users are 2.5 times more likely to buy the first product in the list, even if all options have different characteristics.
The primacy effect is often associated with anchoring. It’s when you get the piece of information, and all subsequent data is evaluated, starting from the first information. In the product list on the website or even in the restaurant menu the most expensive products the first. And even if you don’t buy them, the rest of the products will seem quite affordable compared to the first position.
Trap recessed cost
Recessed trap cost makes people over the years to support the decadent projects. People can’t afford to admit business failure, because it invested so much effort. To accept it is to have too strong emotional pain from the lost of time and resources. It appears necessary to continue. In spite of everything.
First, to securely bind the buyer, he occasionally shows how much he has spent on the purchase of goods or services.
Second, release a card with a free 10-m or 20-m visit, a Cup of coffee or even some bonus. Most likely, you will not change the coffee shop if up to free cups have a few marks in the loyalty card, even if found another place where the coffee is cheaper and tastier. It is no wonder that you bought those five glasses.
The hyperbolic depreciation
This is when you are ready to receive 100 rubles now, not 200, but a week. And it’s not a weakness of character or immaturity. Our brains are focused on this development.
This can be explained from the point of view of survival. If ancient man saw an antelope, he immediately killed her and ate, and didn’t miss the animal, waiting for something meatier. In matters of survival, waiting often meant starvation, and it was fixed in our nature.
The main task of the human brain to increase the level of remuneration. And he prefers to do it right now, not sometime later. While doing this automatically, so you don’t think about the reasons and just want to. Right now.
For expensive purchases, retailers can use the scheme of “take now, pay later”. For example, a loan or installment no down payment that gives you immediate pleasure from the purchase. And no suffering from losing money.
Psychologically to accept such conditions is much easier than immediately to put their money. So the choice will be less deliberate.
How not to fall into traps in advertising
Any cognitive traps work well when you don’t have the time or desire to analyze the seller’s offer. Use a few simple tips to overcome this.
- Do not make the purchase rashly. Before you buy something, especially if the thing is expensive, do some research. Recalculate the item price by the number of grams, and the price of the service by the number of days, compare the features of smartphones and the composition of the tissue, read the composition of foods and cosmetics.
- Don’t trust your instincts, question everything. Intuition is the part of your subconscious, where the rows are the slogans of the advertisements and the opinion of aunt Masha from next door. Ask yourself, how do you know this product better?
- Remember that earning the money. Count how many hours have you spent to get money for this thing. Then decide is it worth it.
- Think about what you are buying: thing, status, sense of community, the feeling that you’re a free, wealthy and worthy? And remember that most purchases will not change your life, even if advertising convinces us otherwise.