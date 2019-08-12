Why fruits and vegetables can cause tooth decay
As scientists have found, potatoes to the teeth more dangerous than sugar. What can harm the fruits and vegetables?
Now, many dentists are inclined to believe that proper nutrition is as much a determining factor of dental health as proper hygiene. Food for healthy teeth should contain sufficient calcium and other minerals, but there are some nuances.
For example, fruit juices, juices and mashed sweet vegetables also harmful to teeth as candy. They create in the mouth conditions for reproduction of dangerous bacteria that love sugar and other fast carbs. And this food reduces the acidity that also works for the benefit of the bacteria.
The most dangerous vegetable for teeth recognized the potato. In the mouth the potatoes, under the influence of saliva, releases lactic acid, which softens enamel. Starch begins to disintegrate into glucose and this leads to the above – described effect, it creates an environment for bacteria. In combination with the softening of the enamel, that is, a reduction in the protection of teeth, the potato becomes a conductor of caries.
But not as bad. To neutralize the negative effects that are bad for teeth after a meal, you need to carefully brush your teeth and using mouthwash to restore the balance of acidity.