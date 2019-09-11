Why fruits and vegetables we need every day
Plant food helps to compensate for the deficiency of various vitamins and minerals, and they contain fiber and antioxidants.
Studies show that most effective for cancer prevention and life extension are the diets rich in fresh fruits and vegetables. Doctors around the world suggest to eat at least 0.5 kg of plant food per day. For the prevention of cancer and diseases of the cardiovascular system of the preferred Mediterranean diet, based on a large number of plant foods and whole grains. In General, fruits and vegetables should make up about a third of a healthy diet.
Experts recommend to include in the menu of fruits and vegetables of different colors. The fact that each fruit has its own composition and nutritive value. And it affects its color. So, red and orange fruits and vegetables are sources of vitamins A and C. in addition, the color of the fruit may affect biological compounds, which are powerful antioxidants. It is therefore important that the diet was present different kinds of fruits and vegetables.
In addition to vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, fruits contain another critical component. Is fibre. Plant fiber digestion, beneficial effect on intestinal peristalsis and improve its purification. But that’s not all – fiber slows the absorption of carbohydrates. Although many fruits and vegetables are rich in simple carbohydrates, fiber helps avoid spikes of blood sugar levels.