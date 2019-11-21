Why had ill with cancer rarely
In 2018, 9.6 million people died from cancer, and total sick 17 million (worldwide). The number of cases is increasing every year and, under forecasts of physicians, during the next 40 years that number will only grow.
People often wonder, hurt in ancient times cancer is a disease of modern civilization?
According to scientists, cancer has been around for millions of years. Researchers at Manchester University have proven the presence of a malignant tumor in the mummy of Egyptian, who lived during the Ptolemaic period (IV-I century BC).
And the oldest example to date of cancer was opened by South African scientists: the deceased 1,7-1,8 million years ago the Dutch found traces of cancer in the bones of the foot.
However, the researchers note it is impossible not to recognize that there are different reasons for the development of cancer, and for prehistoric human cancer was more rare than the norm.
The growing number of cancer patients in the last experts associated with modern lifestyle. According to British researchers, over the last 300 years cancer is the leading cause of death in industrialized countries. Also, it should be noted that the morbidity is extremely increased in children.
Environmental pollution, improper diet and lifestyle are the main causes of cancer in modern humans, the researchers note.