Why have cold hands? You have health problems
People may periodically or regularly feel a sense of discomfort due to wet and cold hands. Experts in the field of medicine and health argue that such a symptom characterized a number of problems with the body, which is due to various factors.
For example, people with Raynaud’s phenomenon have a pale tint to the skin on the fingers that is also accompanied by tightness. Experts explain this fact by the reaction of the blood vessels of the extremities to feel cold or the transferred stress. In addition, the constantly cold hands can be smokers “experienced”, in diseases of arteries and carpal tunnel syndrome. The last disease develops due to compression of the nerve in the wrist canal, and accompanying symptoms can be pain, tingling and numbness in the fingers.
Sometimes people with cold hands are developing ulcers, and this is the reason for the urgent appeal to doctors. Experts recommend to avoid health problems when experiencing discomfort keep your hands warm, such as wearing gloves.