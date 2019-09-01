Why hypertension at night is especially dangerous
Scientists from the Catholic University of Leuven has conducted a study that showed that hypertension at night is particularly dangerous from the risk of heart attack or stroke, compared with high blood pressure day. The arguments of the experts has published a themed issue of JAMA.
At the initial stage, data were collected more than 11 000 patients from 13 different medical centers. The average follow-up period was 14 years. In General, 2836 people died and 2049 had a cardiovascular event, including heart attack or stroke. Researchers have linked the results obtained by calculating the risk in case of high blood pressure 20/10 mm Hg. As it turned out, any increase in systolic BP by 20 mm Hg.St. at night increased probability of cardiovascular events by 36% and death by 23%. The second most important predictive factor was the average blood pressure for the total duration of the measurement.
“The study confirms the prognostic value of night blood pressure. Thus, even if blood pressure is high during the day, the risk of heart attack and stroke can be very different, depending on what level of HELL at night,” said the scientists.
Accurate data are, of patients whose blood pressure night fell, more than 20% of the daily value for 10 years died a total of 3.73%. At normal incidence from 10 to 20% of the risk was 4,08%. And with very little indication that less than 10%, the mortality rate rose to 4.62%. People who have blood pressure increased in the night, had a probability of premature departure from life of 5.74%.