Why I broke up Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: the causes (photo)
American singer Miley Cyrus and Australian actor, star of “the hunger games” Liam Hemsworth, shocked their fans by announcing their divorce after less than eight months after the wedding. Fans wondering about the reasons for the decision. And the American media are offered to the different versions.
Thus, the publication People says that Miley and Liam started to live separately long before the official announcement about the split in June. Cyrus was trying to save his marriage and tried to persuade the Hemsworth to go to a therapist, advises couples. But the actor refused to go to a specialist. Seeing the reluctance of her husband to make efforts for family preservation Miley started Dating kaitlyn Carter — ex-wife Brody Jenner, the elder brother of Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Roman Miley and caitlyn shocked Liam. His marriage to Miley finally disbanded. Both regret it, but I think that it’s for the best.
They say also that Liam wanted to have a traditional family, including children. A 26-year-old Miley yet focused on his career and believes that it is too early to get posterity. As reported by the magazine OK! Australia, a serious fight about it happened between lovers in July last year. Cyrus, who openly admitted that she is sexually attracted to women, do not hurry with the wedding, postponing it several times. But in the end, in December last year, they got married all the same.
