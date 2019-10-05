Why in Israel for 10 years drowned a color TV. Tech-history
The authorities feared that color TV will lead to inequality among citizens. Someone will be able to buy a color TV, and some don’t
Television in Israel appeared in the late 60’s, when American and European stations already massively stained air. You could say it happened under pressure from residents, who have bought the sets for broadcasts from neighboring Arab countries and was watching local content. Jordan even started to broadcast news in Hebrew for the Israeli audience.
The government decided that Israel could not allow his audience remained open only for transmissions by hostile neighbors. So in 1968, the country created a state TV channel, which, however, led the black-and-white broadcast. And because the authorities considered the color of luxury, it ordered the channel to deprive of color even imported films. This was done with a special signal, called “Mexican”.
Just the Israeli government feared that the transition to color television would disrupt the economy, causing mass purchases of color TVs. What may cause social inequality between those who could afford the device for $1500 and those who could not.
However, the ban on color did not prevent thousands of Israelis to buy colored appliances and watch imported films in color on channels Jordan and Lebanon.
And local craftsmen even invented a device “anti-eraser”, which is connected to the TV and restored the color, the depressed state of the channel. Tens of thousands of these devices have been sold and stimulated the market of color TVs. In the end, to the moment when the Israeli government gave in and turned on the screens of the “color” of the 1.2 million television sets in the homes of the inhabitants of the country 25% was already colored.
Paint TV Izrale decided only after more than 10 years after his appearance in the country in 1981. The Promised land was “the last country of the free world switched to color.”
It is considered that this decision was influenced by including the visit of President of Egypt to Jerusalem, in whose honor the television turned off “color blocker” and then got it working again.
Author Abraham Rabinovich in an article for the Christian Science Monitor wrote that, including the colors, the Israeli government once again lost to society — this time on the requirement to see the color of the eyes of Archie Bunker, the main character of the popular American sitcom of the 70s “All in the family”.