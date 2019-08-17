Why in United States you can be fired at any time
In the United States the relationship between an employer and employee legally practically not regulated, so you can in the morning and see about his dismissal — and already before lunch are forced to take all their belongings from the workplace. The user community “Mikaboshi North America” under the name Diaver spoke about the labor code in the United States, but rather the lack of it.
USA is the country in which the main approach in the field of lawmaking — a minimum of regulations. It is believed that legal restrictions should be minimal and only in the areas where these restrictions can not (like medicine, military, etc.). This approach, including impact on the regulation of relations between employer and employee. Legislative restrictions very little.
The most significant of these limitations:
— Salary should not be below the minimum. In different States in different ways, but the average is about 8 bucks an hour, for California is a little more than 10 bucks an hour, as far as I know.
— 10 working days of vacation per year. In good companies this leave can be up to 20 working days. In advanced companies from the Silicon valley might not even be restrictions on the duration of the holiday — you go on vacation, how many days you need.
— No discrimination on any grounds. Any discrimination is strictly punished, including through the judicial system. For example, if you were fired due to the fact that you are gay and openly admit it will be a great gift for any lawyer, and a very large financial and reputational losses for the company.
All other interaction rules are described in a separate agreement between the employee and the employer.
As legislative almost no restrictions, the employer may, for example, be asked to work at the weekend and, most likely, you do not top pay. Of course, you can refuse and thereby put his position at risk and be dismissed in the States, it means also to lose health insurance from the employer without which it is cheaper to die.
At will
Typically, in these agreements is marked “at will” means that the agreement may be terminated at any time by either party. That is, you can be fired at any time for any reason. This leads to the fact that people, especially in low-skilled jobs are very much worried about how not to lose your place. This is one reason why in the States it is impossible or almost impossible to meet the rudeness/rudeness of the workers in the service industry, including public companies.
For example, if you asked for help from a consultant of the store, and it has not helped you and waved, then, it is enough that the employee was fired.
An example of life.
A friend of mine in Chicago bought the car. After the purchase, he received a call from head office asking how it went and if he was happy with. He replied that the Manager is so-so, and he is not very liked to work with him. Some time later he called back and joyful voice said that the Manager who sold him the car fired, and he was appointed as the new personal Manager.
The same item “at will” works in the other direction: anyone can quit at any time. For example, if you got boss, then you are just misleading, I quit, and tomorrow at work you will not. To force you to work another two weeks, no one can.
Maternity leave
Again, if the item is not separately described in the individual agreement, no special maternity leave not. Usually women are given a couple of months after you give birth, to recover and to go to work. In such cases, American families or find a babysitter that will sit with the child, or (if the salary women does not cover the cost of a nanny) a woman becomes a housewife. Public kindergartens no manger too. Private nurseries are 1000 — 1500 bucks a month per kid, the nanny, about the same. My colleagues, usually in family two or three children, and the woman is not working.
Is it so bad?
This approach in the field of labor relations were formed and has its negative side in the form of small social protection of the population, and positive — in the form of quality and productivity, because if the employee will try to do their work as efficiently and effectively, it can be fired at any time.