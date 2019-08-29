Why is bad to sneeze, pinching his nose
Soft delicate sneeze – a sign of good breeding. But to hold their nose when sneezing can be very unhealthy habit.
Are affected blood vessels. When trying to avoid sneezing, the man pinches nose, the internal pressure is redistributed through the vessels, and this pressure is very strong, even traumatic.
When sneezing the chest is under the pressure of the diaphragm pushes the lungs from a very powerful stream of air. Man, pinching his nose, in danger of at such a moment that the thin capillaries could not withstand the pressure and can burst.
Damaged hearing. The above mentioned flow of air from the lungs when the patient sneezes, passes through the nasal passages at a speed of 120 meters per second. If the nose is pinched fingers, the air hits the Eustachian tube. Her injuries lead to partial deafness.
The body is not cleansed of germs. Why do we sneeze? Then to release the body from penetrating into it of pathogens. Covering the nose when sneezing, cover the way in which the body freaks them out. Thus the bacteria are returned to the lungs and then spread to the internal organs.
How to sneeze? According to British Professor John Oxford of London medical school Queen Mary, sneezing should be in the region of the elbow, the sleeve of the garment or a disposable napkin.