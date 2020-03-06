Why is everyone still wearing masks, knowing that they do not protect against coronavirus
The new coronavirus COVID-19 is actively distributed in the United States. As currently no vaccine, the most powerful weapon, which, according to the Centers for control and prevention of diseases (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC), Americans, is a preventive measures such as handwashing and disinfection of surfaces according to TIME.
The simplicity of these recommendations probably disturbs people who want to do something to protect that face masks are sold out instantly. Despite the fact that the CDC specifically recommends not to wear them healthy people trying to protect themselves from COVID-19.
“It seems intuitively obvious that if you place something — be it a scarf or a mask in front of your nose and mouth to filter out some of the viruses that are around,” says Professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University, Dr. William Shaffner.
“The problem is that it is not effective against respiratory diseases such as influenza and COVID-19. If it helps, the CDC would recommend this to many years ago,” he says.
Research confirmed that surgical masks do not save the wearer from inhaling fine particles in the air and can cause infection. These masks are also not fit to face. CDC recommends surgical masks only for people who already have symptoms of coronavirus and they have to go outside. Wearing masks can help prevent the spread of the virus, protecting others when you cough or sneeze. The Agency also recommends these masks for persons caring for people infected with the virus.
The CDC also recommends that people, with the exception of health care workers to use N95 respirators — a tight-fitting mask designed to filter 95% of particles in the air.
Doctors and experts in the field of health continue to disseminate information on the need to stop to buy large quantities of masks, because of their inefficiency, and warn that the way doctors and people caring at home for people who are sick, may lose the opportunity to acquire the necessary mask. In an interview with Fox&Friends Dr. Jerome Adams, chief surgeon of the United States, said that the wearing of a mask may even increase the risk of Contracting the virus.
“People who do not know how to wear them tend to touch myself in the face than actually may increase the risk of infection of the coronavirus,” says Dr. Adams.
But people continue to buy and wear masks.
Some believe that wearing a mask reduces the number of touching your nose and mouth, but there is no evidence to support this. Other causes are purely psychological. One of them is associated with the fear of losing control over the conditional probability of infection, about which we know little.
The use of masks, even with the understanding of its low efficiency, gives people an inner sense of control over the situation.
Lynn Bufka, a clinical psychologist and senior Director for practice research and policy American psychological Association, suspects that people “cling” behind the mask for the same reason they knock on wood or avoid walking under ladders.
“Even if experts say that in fact nothing will change, a small part of people think it couldn’t hurt. Maybe it will reduce some of the risk, so you should wear a mask” she said.
In this sense, the wearing of masks is “superstitious behavior”. If someone wore a mask during the spread of coronavirus or another viral disease and is not sick, he may decide that this is the reason, and will continue to wear it.
The observation that all around wear masks and you don’t, could also reinforce concerns about the coronavirus and to create the impression that the virus is somewhere nearby, even if it is not, says Bufka. Thus in humans, there is uncertainty about their own decision not to wear a mask.
Surveillance photos of celebrities wearing masks, which they publish in social networks, recently made Gwyneth Paltrow, Bella Hadid, and others, can also reinforce the idea that it is useful. Maybe post celebrity about the benefits of washing hands would have a greater impact on the minds of the people than experts.
