Why is it important to detect ovarian cancer at an early stage?
According to U.S. physicians, about half of patients are diagnosed with cancer at late stages, when a favorable outcome is becoming unlikely.
American physicians told how to recognize ovarian cancer at an early stage. As explained by the expert on the genetics of the cancer center at the University of California Beth Karlan, until recently, doctors do not quite clearly represented the nature of ovarian cancer.
It is now clear that in most cases this kind of cancer begins to develop outside the ovaries. That is why there are many cases when this disease was detected accidentally. With tens of thousands of women worldwide are dying from ovarian cancer. Only in United States each year find 22 thousand cases, less than half live longer than five years. The main cause of this mortality is late diagnosis, when the disease is already tough to beat. In the early stages this disease is curable in 90% of cases.
Experts believe that early diagnosis can save thousands of lives. According to experts, there are a number of symptoms, which usually do not give much importance or associate them with other causes. Among the symptoms of early stage ovarian cancer are the following: excessive feeling of fullness after eating normal portions of food, back pain, bloating, and constipation. Most women, statistically, live with these symptoms for months, not going to the doctor.