Why is January the most popular time for divorces in the United States
The beginning of a new year for some could mean the end of family life. This phenomenon has become so popular that the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers notes that the number of divorces in January, one-third more than usual. Specialists in this area even came close to that called January the “month of the divorce,” says Fox Businnes.
For those who are skeptical, search data from Google show that the number of requests for divorce in 2019 peaked in the period from 6 to 12 January. During this time, people were also interested in the divorce of Jeff and Mackenzie Bezos, which ended in April 2019.
Although most couples will not go away with billions of dollars in deductions, January remains a popular time for breakups. Here are three main reasons why new year is so widespread divorce.
New year, new (new) I
“New year is a fresh start. As many people take new year resolutions to change an unhappy marriage is one of those decisions. The number of people wanting to change their life after a divorce in January, growing just as attendance and participation in the gym,” explained Ex-Solotoff, co-chair of the family law practice of Fox Rothschild LLP.
However, he also noted that people who made the decision about divorce, should “resist the temptation to force the case to go too fast, and then the bracket of the talks is too high.”
If both parties are on the same side regarding divorce, the issue can be resolved quickly. However, if one party is not ready for separation, the process can take more time and increase costs.
Taking care of children
In addition to personal happiness, couples who have children usually wait for the new year, then file for divorce.
“January is a popular time, especially for people with children. All because they want to survive the weekend before the beginning of the process, so the children have one last chance to celebrate the holidays in a full family,” he said Solotoff.
“In addition, with regard to timing, many people start with January in the hope that the issue will be resolved before the next school year,” he added.
Also, Brugler noted that some parents postpone divorce in January, to minimize the conflicts during the period of guardianship.
Morris Armstrong, founder and owner of the Agency for the preparation and presentation tax Morris Armstrong EA, said that couples usually willing to make public their divorce in January more than in any other month.
Strategic financial planning
January is the best time to divorce.
“People may want to appoint a divorce in the new year, if they consider that a costly gift, which will appear later this year, will not be considered as an asset,” he said Brugler, explaining why some couples wait until the end of the year. This tactic is most useful in States where recognized family property for asset protection.
According to Armstrong, for couples who are looking for the fastest way to a cheaper divorce, mutual consent is an option. However, it can only work for couples who have no assets or complex financial circumstances. Third-party intermediation “should be the next least expensive”.
Divorces involving the court and the court proceedings usually take longer and cost more, so a pair in January start the paperwork.
“Filing of petitions, hearings, financial analysis, the presence of a coach on mental health to track your emotions can be costly,” explained Armstrong.
“Let’s just say that the hourly rate for a financial specialist and trainer for mental health should be in the range from 150 to 250 dollars an hour, and it’s your cheapest advantages,” he commented.
Armstrong added: “Keep in mind that from 2019 for new or modified old divorce divorces child support are not taxable — they are not deductible for the payer and are not subject to reflection in the recipient.”