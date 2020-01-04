Why is the US growing mortality among young people
The average life expectancy in the U.S. is decreasing because of rising mortality among young people. Scientists call the cause of this suicide, drug addiction, alcoholism and obesity. And the root cause of the disappointment in life and inability to achieve goals, says “the Present time”.
In the late 1990s, figures life expectancy of the U.S. population for the first time was below the level of other leading Western powers. Since this gap is only increasing, says the report, published in the journal of the American medical Association.
The study of the problem showed that the dangerous trend knows no racial, ethnic, and sexual borders. It was particularly disturbing that the lion’s share of these tragedies occur in people of young age. There is also the problem of social inequality. Those who are not optimistic about their future, it is much easier to become physical self-destruction.
The risk of dying from a drug overdose over the past 20 years have jumped by about 350% for men and almost 5 times among women. Poisoning with different drugs is a leading cause of death in people in the age group from 25 to 45 years.
Another factor is the killer — obesity. According to the National center of statistics in the health sector, 40% of Americans can be put in the category of thick. Those who in childhood suffered from excess weight in adulthood acquire diseases that are often fatal.
Scientists warn that people’s health does not begin and end in the doctor’s office. Health depends on where and how people live, work, learn and spend leisure time. This means that to strengthen their health it is necessary to attract private firms and public organizations that worked used together with physicians and government representatives.