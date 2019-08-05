Why it was the worst time to buy a new smartphone
Soon, the market leaders will present their new model of the flagship smartphone. It is expected that this will be Apple’s iPhone 11, Pixel 4 from Google and Samsung Galaxy Note 10.
Accordingly, concluded to Business Insider, the price existing in the market the phone can fall. The decline may be considerable, given the cost of iPhone iPhone XS or XR, which ask the minimum from $750 and $1000.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
If you want it’s flagship, the next week, August 7, is expected to premiere Samsung Galaxy Note 10. With an interesting design and built-in “infinite” OLED screen (6.3-inch) fingerprint sensor. And a high capacity battery and three main cameras (including support for wide angle shooting).
There are persistent rumors that Samsung will release this same flag in the Pro version or Plus. With a 6.8-inch OLED screen and a battery with a larger capacity.
iPhone 11
Seems that the real “heat” in the market will begin in September, when Apple will unveil the 11th series of its smartphone – iPhone 11, iPhone 11, iPhone Max and 11R.
By and large they are not too different in appearance from their predecessors. Except for the main camera – the first time it will be equipped with wide-angle shooting. And the number of cameras will increase to three.
Google Pixel 4
At the beginning of the current year Google made an unexpected move and posted a photo of their future smartphone. On the picture you can see the main photoblog of the two cameras, including wide angle lens, as the iPhone 11. On the front panel selfie-camera takes up even less space, and the speakers moved to the bottom of the housing.
Presumably, Google will present its new Pixel later in October 2019.
Also new items
It is not excluded that this year the market will finally have a smartphone-“clamshell”. For example, Fold Samsung Galaxy and Huawei Mate X. And maybe even the Motorola RAZR for $1500, albeit in limited quantities, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.