Why listening to music motivates the brain to learn
Canadian scientists from McGill University found a link between the reward for listening to pleasant music and motivation to learn new information, according to the journal PNAS.
This gave the opportunity to understand that such an abstract stimulus like music, can trigger the pleasure center in the brain. Previously, these incentives were only food and money, said the study authors. In addition, music supports learning.
The study involved 20 people aged 18-27 years. Each participant had to choose the combination of colors and direction. Typing any combination, the subject as a reward or listening to pleasant or unpleasant music. After several trials, the participants already knew what combination to choose, to hear nice music. At the same time the authors of the experiment measured the brain activity of subjects using MRI, and then calculated the difference between expected and actual reward.
The researchers found that correct predictions coincided with increased activity in the nucleus accumbens (the brain) – the center of fun. This discovery sheds light on the fact that the music itself can be a significant reward and is able to maintain the motivation to learn new information.
In addition, those participants who gave the correct predictions about the combinations of colors often reached and more learning progress during the execution of all jobs.
Such study is important for understanding the role of abstract stimuli to activate the pleasure centers.