Why meat substitutes are dangerous to health
Australian scientists have found that meat substitutes can be dangerous to health, as they contain too much salt, sugar and fat.
Report on the study of these products is published on the website of the Institute of global health George.
In fact, researchers note that meat substitutes during production undergo significant processing and contain large amounts of salt. One serving of vegetable bacon, burgers and sausages, and vegan pies contains up to half of the daily allowance of salt.
On average, Australians who prefer substitutes for conventional meat, consume together with alternative products three times more salt than the body needs. In addition, they may contain too much fat and sugar.
The greatest amount of salt it contains natural bacon (2 g salt per 100 g of product), according to the study.
Eating too much salt is associated with high blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart attack, stroke and kidney disease.
Experts advise everyone to control the amount of salt in your diet, making a choice in favor of a more simple vegetable alternatives to meat, such as tofu, legumes, and fresh vegetables and mushrooms.