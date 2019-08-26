Why men are almost never attracted to women of certain zodiac signs — the answer astrologers
Astrologers believe that the attractiveness of women is influenced not only by genes, but also date of birth.
Astronomers have made a rating of the most attractive women in the zodiac sign. According to the soothsayers, charm and charisma of the representatives of the fair sex is largely determined by birth date. If some are always in the center of attention of male company, then another, compliments almost never get, says “Starigrad”.
Scorpio
First place in the list of serdtseeda women-Scorpions. The representatives of this Zodiac sign is able to impress men in just a few seconds and permanently remain in the memory of strangers. Um, grace, femininity, charisma — Scorpions endowed with all the characteristics, which the members of the opposite sex just can’t resist.
Representatives of this sign not only enough kindness, however, cold treatment attracts more boys to dance.
Capricorns
Second place in the list of most desirable women Capricorns. Representatives of this sign always take care of myself and know all measure. Men interested in communicating with these women. They are willing to talk with them all night and spend all my free time.
Lions
Women-lionesses nature provides incredible beauty. In order to impress members of the opposite sex to them once is enough to wave your hair and a little smile. After that men will fall at the feet of such a woman and are flooded with calls and messages.
Archers
Women Archers are confidence. Even if the representatives of this sign have an imperfect appearance, they will be able to present it so that it is impossible to look away. Exquisite style and grooming bribe many gentlemen and women have rivals often provoke envy.
Aries
Women-Aries will pick up the key to the heart of any man. They can be passionate lovers, caring mothers and good Housewives. Only here to deal with the emotions of the representatives of this sign are not always good at it, but can live with it.
Gemini
Women Gemini for those who reject the socially accepted standards of beauty. Representatives of this sign love to swim against the current and, as a rule, excite the interest of men due to his extravagance. Piercing, blue hair, transparent gowns — the Twins never cease to amaze with their experiments. Be ready for it.
Cancer
Fate so decreed that female Crabs may not attract members of the opposite sex when they first met. Their beauty must be considered. And the longer the better. But if you ever loved one woman-Cancer, on the other you can’t really look.
Taurus
Women Bulls can win the favor of any man, thanks to his kindness and friendliness. Representatives of this sign are always ready to help. They are merciful and your love can melt even the coldest heart.
Virgo
Women-Virgins, not to criticize. Always neat, considerate, attentive to your partner, they become the perfect wives. Only to assess the quality of such women, the opposite sex, will have to stay with them for a long time.
Libra
Very often men think that the Scales are too arrogant. However, this view dissipated with the first close fellowship. Representatives of this sign only throw dust in the eyes, and actually happy to go to contact and always support loved ones.
Aquarians
Lovers to argue and defend their views can be described as women-Aquarius. Sometimes men think that representatives of this sign are not interested in anything but themselves. However, in reality this is a very delicate romantic nature, which need care and affection.
Fish
The last place in the ranking of the most attractive women zodiac sign is Pisces. Representatives of this sign do not like noisy company and never will be the center of attention. Often they are aloof from the General fun, but if they ask for advice, they never refuse, and sometimes it will help to its detriment. Fish you can always rely on, although sometimes it may seem that they have forgotten about your man.