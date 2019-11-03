Why men can’t drink a lot of tea
A study involving 6,000 people, which scientists have observed for four decades, pointed to the fact that men can be dangerous to drink a lot of tea. The authors of the project were the physicians from the University of Glasgow.
The researchers found that those representatives of the masculine sex, who drink a lot of tea, much more likely to develop prostate cancer. “Men who drank 7 or more cups of tea a day had a 50 percent higher risk of Contracting this disease than men who drank 3 or fewer cups a day,” announced his discovery, scientists.
Experts do not hide the fact that the results obtained are discouraged themselves. What they found, contrary to previous studies that evaluated the tea party as one of the healthy habits. In particular, it was argued that the love of tea helps reduce the risk of cancer and heart disease, diabetes, and Parkinson’s disease.
Therefore, the authors of the study so far refrained from making any specific statements about the dangers of tea. “We do not know whether the risk factor tea by itself,” write the doctors, pointing out that more research is needed for this problem.
At the same time, experts recommend not to drink too much tea. Note that the study was started in 1970, and the participants were volunteers aged 21 to 75 years, who were tested on the subject of the consumption of tea, coffee and alcohol as well as Smoking and General health.