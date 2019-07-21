Why need to go 8900 steps per day
Doctors at Massachusetts General hospital, USA, concluded that walking 8900 steps per day may protect against the development of Alzheimer’s disease. This also should include the slowing of brain aging. Article relevant content published in The Sun.
At the beginning of the study, doctors conducted a brain scan 182 adults average age 73 years, after which the volunteers performed the annual tests for six years and wore a tracking device to monitor their physical activity. Some were already formed plaques that are a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease, increasing the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. As shown by observations of brain function deteriorated more slowly, if the people had sufficient physical activity.
“Beneficial effects were seen even at modest levels of physical activity, but the best results are for the 8900 steps. One of the most striking findings from our study was that the increase in physical activity not only slowed the decline of cognitive functions, but aging themselves, the tissues of the brain,” said the scientists.