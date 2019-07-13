Why Nicki Minaj has canceled her concert in Saudi Arabia
The reason for the cancellation of the speech was to support the rights of women, the LGBT community and freedom of expression.
36-year-old outrageous singer Nicki Minaj has canceled his concert at the music festival World Fest Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, which was scheduled for July 18.
The concert was scheduled for July 18 in the framework of Jeddah music festival World Fest on the stadium of king Abdullah in Jeddah. Interestingly, to attend the event will be able to people over the age of 16, according to Saudi law.
After much deliberation I have decided not to hold the scheduled concert at the Jeddah festival World Fest. I really want to show their show to fans in Saudi Arabia, but after I got to know about the problems (in the country), then I think it is important to clearly Express its support for the rights of women, the LGBT community and freedom of expression
said Nicki Minaj.