Why not knock back choking on man
The scientists said that in any case can not knock on the back of the man who choked. Such methods can and does kill him.
The fact is that knock can dramatically change the position of the piece of food that is ingested. The consequence of malfunctioning of the assistance provided can be respiratory arrest or sudden death. To save, you need to ask him to cough, leaning forward a little. You also need to make a few short sharp outputs with simultaneous tilting of the entire torso. It is important not to make parallel no breaths.
There are times when a person is not able to cough. Then, most likely, the food blocked airway. In this case, apply the Heimlich. He suggests that you must stand behind the victim, clasp his hands so that the concatenated cysts appeared between Breasts and navel, start to dramatically put pressure on choked. The tremors must be strong and short. Not be amiss to call an ambulance.