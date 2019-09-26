Why not wash meat, mushrooms and eggs?
We were taught that washing products must. But, studies show that in some cases this habit can only hurt.
The specialists of the Ministry of agriculture of USA (USDA) and the University of North Carolina published a study which talked about the products that it is better not to wash before cooking.
These products include poultry meat. Although the production set strict veterinary control on poultry often breed dangerous bacteria. When cooking meat, they die, but water does not kill bacteria. On the contrary, with droplets of water, they can spread throughout your kitchen. The most resistant to various pathogens considered to be quail.
It is not necessary to wash chicken eggs. They, like the meat may have bacteria on the surface. The shell has a porous structure and when washing, bacteria can get inside. In addition, some manufacturers treat the eggs with a special compound to protect against penetration of bacteria. The water will wash away the “protection”.
Some of the products in contact with water begin to quickly deteriorate. For example, mushrooms and berries. If mushrooms strong contamination, they need to be washed, but doing it right before cooking. Mushrooms should not permanently remain in the water as they absorb it, they are losing their structure.
Berries, especially strawberries and raspberries, should be washed just before use. To less to damage the berries, they can be put in a pre-filled clean water tank and leave for 10-15 minutes, then carefully drain the water.