Why numb hands: the main causes
Numbness of fingers is a frequent phenomenon in itself is not a disease.
But also like the numbness can honk about dangerous disturbances in the body, say the doctors.
Doctors told about disturbing causes numbness in the fingers. One of such, according to them, are unpleasant processes in the cervical spine. It can be as tension and muscle spasms, and degenerative phenomena in the spine and elastic tissues.
“Sometimes this effect can give intervertebral hernia”, say the experts.
Another possible threat is the cause of numbness in the fingers is a different deviation of the heart. According to doctors, a symptom, for example, can be observed before a heart attack. If numbness in fingers is not a short-term episodic phenomenon, it is necessary to visit a cardiologist.
In cases when in addition to numbness in the fingers, there are irritability, melancholy, disturbances in the sleep quality, you suspect a deficiency of vitamins – particularly b vitamins and especially of vitamin B12. Fortunately, to solve this problem is not difficult, it is necessary to increase the consumption of protein foods and grains.
But we should remember, and that numbed the fingers in some cases is the signal of diabetes. In this disease is disturbed blood circulation, respiration primarily affects small vessels of the extremities. Therefore, it is not superfluous with the appearance of such a symptom is to check your level of glucose in the blood.