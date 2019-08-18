Why often the head hurts and is spinning, when changes in the weather
In recent days, the weather feels Ukrainians of strength, and abrupt changes in temperature from cool to extreme heat, which also gives way to thunderstorms and downpours, it undermines well-being and health.
It is particularly difficult weather swings experienced by people with cardiovascular diseases, diseases of the musculoskeletal system, psycho-emotional disorders and those who suffer from any chronic ailments. However, feel bad can even completely healthy people
“Jump of temperature can cause spasms of the blood vessels. And, for example, for core it is fraught with hypertensive crisis or stroke. The decreased atmospheric pressure causing hypoxia — low oxygen content in the body.
Eventually, the cardiac muscle and the brain suffer from the lack of which causes migraines, heart pain, worsening the psychological condition, there is depressed mood, and sometimes even depression. But when dry weather change and rain increases humidity, primarily affects those who have skin diseases,” warns the doctor.
The medic also warned that changes in temperature are dangerous for aged people and kids, the body is still not fully adapted to external conditions.
Because these categories of citizens especially need to take care of their health – first and foremost, a good night’s sleep, give up bad habits, not to overeat, but to enrich your diet a variety of vitamin products.