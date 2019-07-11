Why Oleg Vinnik supports Mykhailo Poplavskiy
Ukrainian pop-singer Oleg Vinnik believe a fellow artist and politics, Mikhail Poplavsky, and therefore decided to support a world tour of his “Agrarian party” in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Ukraine, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to apostrophe.ua.
As noted by the artist in an interview to the journalist Natalia vlashchenko, he believes in the professionalism of the candidate and is responsible for their actions.
“Mikhail Mikhailovich, we have been acquainted for many years. I know him as a professional and as a person. That’s why I accepted the offer of acting to help him. Today I don’t go into politics, do not tend to the Verkhovna Rada. I believed the man responsible for themselves and for their actions,” said winnick.
The singer also said that he does not care about the current lives of people in rural areas.
“Why people are leaving the Ukrainian villages abroad? They want to make money. If our villagers were working, had decent wages, no one would have never thought to leave their native land, their native home. It comes from hopelessness. People live in the village beyond”, he added.
His fellow celebrities who also rushed to the Verkhovna Rada, assessments winnick did not give.
“I do not give estimates, answer for himself, I have things to do. But in fact, we see many artists now go to Parliament. In principle, I don’t care what industry people go into politics matter why,” — he stressed.