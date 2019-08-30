Why olive oil is not so useful
Although this product used to be taken exclusively with the plus sign, olive oil is not to be considered totally useful.
American expert in the field of nutrition Larry Olmsted notes: there are situations when the use of olive oil should be abandoned. In particular, the expert urged skeptical of products, which indicates that it is produced in Italy.
“In fact, more than 80% of Italian olive oil on the market is fake,” said olmstead.
According to him, in truly Italian oil can indicate printing of Extra Virgin Alliance (EVA) and UNAPROL. If we talk about the oil produced in other countries, the expert recommends that you choose products made in Chile, Spain or Australia – their olive oil is of high quality.
Lately you can often hear the opinion that the most useful thing to fry with the olive oil, since at high temperatures it does not emit toxins. But the expert opinion is: olive oil in the frying process begins to break down as well as all of the oil. That is, in fact, in the end, you will not get any benefit from expensive product, no matter what grade oil is not touched, -as contained in olive oil omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants lose their valuable qualities.
In turn, scientists from the University of Ohio stated that olive oil is not the most useful of oils, because it does not contain linoleic acid. Meanwhile, observations have shown that people with higher blood level of linoleic acid, weigh less and have less fat around vital organs that better protects them from the possible development of obesity, diabetes mellitus type 2 and cardiovascular diseases. Compared with linoleic acid, another type of fatty acids — oleic acid and omega-3 do not exert such actions, and because their source is olive oil.