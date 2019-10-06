Why optimists live longer than pessimists?
Psychologists around the world recommend people to look optimistically at life and accept the resulting blows of fate as a lesson. Recently, scientists from the United States also found that optimistic people live longer than others. Why is this happening?
American experts conducted a study among 69 thousand women and 1.4 thousand men and came to surprising conclusions. Using multiple regression analysis, the researchers found a correlation between optimism and lifespan.
Thus, positive-minded people in contrast to pessimists usually try to stick to a healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, optimists are less susceptible to emotional overload, because less react to different situations, including unpleasant.
The scientists also concluded that optimistic people suffer less lung and heart diseases, writes the edition of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Another interesting discovery by Western experts, was the fact that optimism is a quality inherited. At the same time he can learn.
Earlier, Japanese doctors called one of the main keys to longevity. According to them, a brisk walk helps the elderly to prolong life and its quality.