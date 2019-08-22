Why pimples on back and how to deal with them
Acne — the most common problem with the skin, familiar as adolescents and adults. Talk about why acne can appear on the back.
If the school youth are pimples seem to be a disaster, that with age the attitude towards them becomes philosophical. Indeed, sometimes the acne is a given. They can be associated with genetics (the tendency to pimples many people inherit from their parents), as well as with hormonal changes in the body that are associated with the factors of age and in women – pregnancy, features of the monthly cycle, menopause.
But experts say that to ignore the acne on the back is not necessary, because in many cases it says about any problems with the body.
What?
Stress. His influence can vary hormones and weaken the immune system, and this, in turn, becomes the cause of the rash .
Side effects of medications. The appearance of acne can lead to taking antidepressants.
Internal lesions. Endocrine disruptions, as well as diabetes, liver problems, urinary system and gastrointestinal tract can also occur externally as skin rashes.
In addition, Supplement specialists, for acne on the back can lead
To fight back acne it would be best to visit a dermatologist. The doctor will do a blood test that can reveal a hidden problem and prescribe effective treatment.
That you can do yourself — carefully observe hygiene, change of cosmetics for body care, not to push and not to destroy the pimples manually, and also change the diet. Acne often attack people who eat a lot of foods with a high glycemic index and dairy products.