Why pomegranate is a superfood against cancer
In the course of scientific studies have identified various products with anticancer properties, but the garnet stands out on their background. As found by the portal MedikForum, there are at least four powerful anti-cancer effect of pomegranate.
Pomegranates and their juice contain a lot of nutrients, isoflavones and antioxidants which are anti-inflammatory. There is an assumption that a strong anti-cancer effect inherent in a grenade, can be associated not with the influence of some of its specific components, and their combined effect.
Pomegranate juice helps to treat prostate cancer. Prostate cancer is the second most common type of cancer among men. Scientists from the University of California (USA) came to the conclusion that the use of male glass of pomegranate juice a day slows the growth of prostate tumors. This conclusion is made on the basis of the results of the study included 50 patients with prostate cancer who have undergone surgery or have experienced radiation therapy. Drinking pomegranate juice helped the participants in the study to slow the increase of prostate-specific antigen (PSA), by which to judge of the prevalence of and relapse of the tumor. The authors stated that consumption of pomegranate juice can significantly influence the disease outcome in elderly patients with prostate cancer, to slow the disease and delay the onset of death.
Substances grenade fight breast cancer and colon cancer. According to the portal Cancer.news pomegranate has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, even more so than green tea – it helps to effectively inhibit the proliferation of hormone-dependent cancers (for them, in addition to prostate cancer, include breast cancer and colon cancer).
Here are some of the compounds that provide pronounced anti-cancer properties of pomegranate:
Pomegranate compounds stop the spread of cancer at the cellular level:
Block cancer cell cycle. Target for garnet compounds are the genes of cancer cells, which they damage by not allowing the tumor cells to divide and multiply. Healthy cells are not affected.
Cause apoptosis. Apoptosis is programmed cell death that causes cells to shrink and be cleansed of white blood cells. Simply put, pomegranate substances cause cancer cells to commit suicide.
Limit the formation of new blood vessels to the tumor. Cancerous tumors need new blood vessels to be blood supply and nutrition for their growth. Compounds in pomegranates inhibit the growth factors required for the emergence of new blood vessels in the area of inflammation.
Prevent the spread of cancer. Cancer cells can migrate to other organs within the body. Compounds grenade “turn off” this ability by affecting the expression of genes for migration, invasion and metastasis.
Pomegranate may improve cancer treatment. Traditional cancer treatment methods currently have many side effects, in addition to the effects of radiation. For example, chemotherapy drugs can damage the intestinal mucosa.
Carried out in rats, experiments have shown that the inclusion of pomegranate extract in the chemotherapy plan was protecting the intestinal mucosa from damage. In addition, it strengthened the effect of the treatment of cancer, killing more cancer cells.
“Pomegranates have great potential in future cancer treatment and generally benefit health. Use grenades to boost the immune system and increase your cancer protection,” — concluded the experts at the portal Cancer.news.