Why processed foods are dangerous to health
In our processed foods contain propionic acid. The development of autism, scientists associated with its influence on the fetal brain.
Researchers from the University of Central Florida believe that there is a connection between the food you eat pregnant women and brain development of the fetus. Their arguments are published in the journal Scientific. Scientists say that under the influence of substances contained in processed foods, molecular changes occur that affect the development of neural stem cells in the embryo.
Speech, in particular, such a substance, such as propionic acid. In a report published in Scientific Reports, says that high levels of propionic acid used to increase the shelf life of packaged foods, negatively affect the production of neurons in the fetal brain, making it less active.
The study authors found that the effects on neural stem cells high amounts of propionic acid can damage brain cells in several ways. According to them, the acid reduces the production of neurons and increases the number of glial cells, leading to disruption of communication between neurons. A reduction in the number of neurons and damage to the linking of their ways to provoke the behavior which is often found in children with autism, experts explain.
According to their conclusion, the use of processed products containing propionic acid can further increase its level in the intestine of women and to promote further the transfer of the embryo.