Why seniors in new York city, life is more difficult than in other States
In the Empire state to grow old is not easy — unless you have significant personal savings. All because new York is the most expensive pension and state second in the country in the least suitable conditions for life in retirement.
“New York, the second-worst state for retirement (in the first place Maryland — approx. ForumDaily), ranks last in affordability, the most important metric of study,” — said in the survey Bankrate.com that assesses such factors as accessibility, weather, health, culture and crime, writes the New York Post.
“We discussed the General costs and taxes, and in new York, these figures were higher than in many other States,” said Adrian Garcia, a data analyst from Bankrate.com.
WalletHub in its survey of “Best States for retirement” earlier this year put new York on the 47th place among States in terms of “accessibility”.
Another earlier study conducted by the Center for studies of pension coverage of San Francisco, showed that when choosing a place of residence in retirement , “the cost of life” is the most important factor.
Those who are retiring, that may seem terrible. The survey shows that many retirees or future retirees little personal savings.
“Social security is the main source of income for most retirees. 66% of pensioners indicated that the pension is their main source of funds,” the report said Transamerica.
But the average monthly payment this year, according to the social security administration is 1 461 dollar. This means that the average annual income on the basis of social insurance is about 17 500 USD.
“Imagine that you live on the pension with the income?”, says financial expert Charles Hughes of Bay shore, new York.
He added that some people are not waiting for retirement.
“The Millennials are now leaving EN masse this state,” he said.